Bodies of Drowned Madrasa Students Recovered in Mandya

Bengaluru: Bodies of students drowned in a canal near Mandya town under Arakere police station limits were recovered on Sunday.

Police identified the deceased as Tabreen (13), Afreen (13) and Ume Hani (14). Another rescued Ayesha died at a hospital unable to respond to the treatment. The bodies of Tabreen and Afreen were discovered near Sosale of T. Narsipur taluk in Mysuru district about 20-km away while Ume Hani’s body was recorded close to spot where she drowned.

It is said a group of 15 students of a Madrasa located in Shantinagar of Mysuru city were at Ramaswamy Canal of River Cauvery to wash vessels and clothes. Mohammed Ghouse is said to have slipped into the canal and others rushed to his rescue and drowned.

Locals came to their help and rescued Mohammed Ghouse and Albia. Although locals Ayesha was also rescued but later died at a hospital.

Arakere police registered a case and investigation is underway.