Bmtc Bus Catches Fire With 60 Passengers, All Shifted Safely In Two-Minutes

BENGALURU: As many as 60 passengers on board a burning bus (KA57 F 4568) belonging to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) were evacuated in less than two-minutes by bus driver Jayachandra and conductor Chowdappa after it caught fire on Monday at around 5.10 am near HAL bus stop in Bengaluru city.

However, a technical team of BMTC’s Chief Mechanical Engineer began an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the fire incident which left the bus completely gutted.

The BMTC bus belonging to depot-51 reached HAL bus stop when the driver Jayachandra came across fire in the vehicle’s engine. Together with bus conductor Chowdappa, swung into action and safely evacuated all the passengers from the burning bus owing to their presence of mind. The evacuated passengers were sent onward by another bus.

While Jayachandra and Chowdappa were engaged in safe evacuation of passengers on board, personnel attached to Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services were alerted and they reached the spot in a quick time to extinguish the fire. However, the bus had been gutted completely by then.

BMTC, in a statement stated, reiterated that passenger safety is of the highest priority and assured that all necessary technical measures will be taken immediately to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.