BMTC Bus Almost Hits Woman in Bengaluru, Driver Suspended

Bengaluru: A driver attached to Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) identified as Prashanth is alleged to have made a deliberate attempt to run over a citizen who intercepted the bus driver following an argument in Bengaluru city.



After his act was caught on camera, BMTC officials placed him under suspension after a woman narrowly missed being run over by a BMTC bus.



The incident is said to have taken place on May 23 at around 5.40 pm near Cubbon Pet traffic signal and the incident came to light after the incident was caught on a car dashcam that went viral on social media on Sunday.

Video footage circulated on Sunday showed the BMTC bus driver driving his bus when the woman, her identity could not be established immediately, was right in front of the windshield blocking his way. The woman managed to escape from being knocked down by the bus driver while the bus driver just went ahead on his usual business.





The woman is said to have entered into an argument with the bus driver. Later, she is said to have blocked the bus from going ahead with its journey.

It is alleged that bus driver Prashanth is said to have abused the women after missing signal clearance near Corporation Circle of the city. Enraged by the abuse, the woman intercepted the bus at Cubbon Pet traffic signal and she is said to have hurled abuses at the bus driver and alleged that she even threatened him.



She demanded the bus driver to come to the road and face her in public. The bus driver Prashanth refused to get down the bus.



Sources said Prashanth took the bus to the left side and drove and had no intention to run over the woman. Meanwhile, investigations are underway based on a First Information Report against him at Cubbon Pet police station.