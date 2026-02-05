BMRCL Terms Fare Revision 'Small' But Commuters Express Anguish

BENGALURU: As per Fare Fixation Committee’s recommendation, officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday announced annual fare revision which will come from February 9 and with the revision of fare, there is a marginal increase of Re 1 minimum and a maximum of Rs 5 across Metro Rail’s 10 fare zones on its entire network of 96.10 km.

BMRCL officials termed the fare revision a “small” revision intended to ensure financial sustainability and service reliability. It added the approach allows fares to move gradually in line with inflation and operating costs, thereby protecting commuters from sharp infrequent hikes.

The fare zone-wise existing and revised fare applicable are for Fare Zone 1 (0-2 kms), fare has been revised from Rs 10- Rs 11 while for Fare Zone 10 (above 30-km), the fare has been revised to Rs 95 from existing Rs 90.

Despite the fare hike, BMRCL will continue all existing commuter friendly discounts for smart card and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) users. The existing discount of 5 percent during peak hours, 10 percent discount during non-peak hours and 10 percent discount on Sundays and on three designated national holidays.

A commuter Varun Rao stated “The costliest metro in India is Bengaluru Metro” while another commuter Satya called upon the metro rail users to join him in boycotting the metro trains in Bengaluru over the latest fare revision.

Ashish, a commuter of metro train, said “The Metro is now a monopoly and we (commuters) have to just bend whether the hike is Rs 5 or Rs 50 like just like paying donations.”

One of metro train users, Abhi said the State Government and MPs blame each other over fare hike. They know that the fare hike will be discussed for a week and after it people will forget the fare revision and travel by paying the fare fixed.