BMRCL Agreement with Embassy REIT for construction of Metro Station at Kadubeesanahalli in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Officials concerned of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) entered into a definitive agreement with Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT) in Bengaluru on Monday for the construction of a new metro station at Kadubeesanahalli in Bengaluru city.

The definitive agreement was entered for the construction of Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) line covering a distance of 17-km from Central Silk Board to Krishnaraja Puram line under Phase-2A of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project will have 16 stations.

The new metro station at Kadubeesanahalli will be named ‘Embassy Techvillage Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station’ and would provide a sustainable and efficient alternative for mobility to residents and commuters from all parts of Bengaluru. It will also help reduce vehicular congestion on Outer Ring Road and thereby lower the environmental impact from vehicular pollution.

As per the agreement, Vikas Telecom Private Limited (VTPL), part of Embassy REIT will fund the construction of a new metro station at Kadubeesanahalli with an investment of Rs 100 crore. BMRCL will offer naming rights of the Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station along with advertisement, commercial space and direct connectivity for a period of 30 years.

At the agreement function, Managing Director of BMRCL M. Maheshwar Rao stated the Outer Ring Road corridor is an important mobility route in Bengaluru connecting key commercial hubs, office parks and residential areas.

He expressed happiness over Embassy REIT for coming forward with their support for sustainable urban development and urban transport and stated such partnerships are instrumental in accelerating infrastructure growth of the city.

Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT Ritwik Bhattacharjee assured his commitment to enhance Bengaluru’s urban infrastructure through strategic, long-term investments in mobility solutions.

The CEO exuded confidence that the Kadubeesanahalli metro project will help ease traffic congestion and promote greater use of public transportation.