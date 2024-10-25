BJP's Bangaru Hanumantha Files Sandur Nomination with Massive Support

BALLARI: Bangaru Hanumantha, president of the State ST Morcha of BJP, officially filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for Sandur today in the presence of senior leaders led by state BJP chief BY Vijayendra.

Hanumantha had filed a set of nominations on Wednesday. However today he filed the nomination again in the presence of BJP leaders after a massive procession.

Friday marked the last date for filing nominations for the by-elections in three constituencies, which are scheduled for November 13.

A massive procession took place before the nomination. Addressing the crowd, Vijayendra expressed confidence in the NDA candidates securing victories across all three constituencies.

During his speech, Vijayendra launched an attack on Ballari MP and former Sandur MLA E Tukaram, as well as the Congress party.

“Sriramulu (BJP candidate in the 2024 parliamentary election) lost in Ballari against E Tukaram because the Congress distributed money. A complaint has already been filed with the Election Commission regarding this,” he stated. He expressed optimism that the Election Commission would take action against E Tukaram, which could lead to his disqualification.

Vijayendra expressed happiness over the collaborative efforts of BJP and JD(S) leaders, which he believes will contribute to the BJP's victory in Sandur for the first time.

He stated that enthusiasm among party workers is at an all-time high, with the strong alliance between the BJP and JD(S).

Prominent leaders present at the nomination event included former Union Minister Bhagavanth Khuba, State Secretary Divakar, former ministers B Sriramulu and Janardhan Reddy, and leaders Karunakara Reddy and MLC KS Naveen.

According to his affidavit, Hanumantha's annual income for the year 2023-24 was Rs 96,07,950. His movable assets are valued at Rs 7,58,64,019, while his wife's are worth Rs 1,69,82,571. His father has movable assets totaling Rs 34,08,663, and his mother has Rs 50,67,749 (His father and mother are mentioned as dependents). The children’s movable assets amount to Rs 15,00,000.

Hanumantha's immovable assets are valued at Rs 11,00,00,000, with his wife's worth Rs 2,56,00,000. His father's immovable assets total Rs 1,30,00,000, and his mother’s are valued at Rs 20,00,000. His total liabilities are Rs 2,54,83,569, while his wife’s liabilities amount to Rs 1,35,04,660.

A BEd degree holder, Hanumantha is a businessman, film actor, and director. His income sources include business, agriculture, and cinema, while the income of his dependents comes from agriculture.