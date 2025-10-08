BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Hacked To Death In Gangavati, Old Rivalry Suspected

KOPPAL: BJP Yuva Morcha president of Gangavati Mandal, Venkatesh Kurubar, was brutally hacked to death in a cinematic-style attack shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am. near Leelavati Hospital on Raichur Road when Venkatesh, who was travelling on a bike from Devi Camp to Gangavathi, was allegedly rammed by a car from behind.

“About six to seven assailants then attacked him with lethal weapons. Venkatesh succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered at the Town Police Station,” Superintendent of Police Dr. Ram Arasiddi, who visited the spot and reviewed the investigation, told reporters.

Police later found the getaway car abandoned at Kottureshwara Camp after one of its tyres burst during their escape.

The complaint named Ravi and his associates as the accused.

According to preliminary investigations, the murder appears to be linked to an old rivalry. In 2023, Venkatesh had reportedly assisted the police in arresting the accused in an attempt-to-murder case. Ravi and his group are said to have held a grudge against him over this.

Ravi, facing more than ten criminal cases, had earlier faced externment. Police said efforts are underway to track down the culprits and recover the weapons used in the attack.

Koppal MP Rajasekhar Hitnal, condemned the incident and urged the police to bring the accused to justice at the earliest.

The murder triggered outrage among BJP workers and Hindu workers, who gathered in large numbers outside the police station demanding swift action.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra expressed his condolences on X.

Police have taken 4 people to custody in connection to the case.