BJP Will Win Both Bypoll Seats, Says BY Vijayendra

KALABURAGI: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Friday expressed confidence that the party will win both Assembly bypoll seats in the state, citing strong grassroots support and voter sentiment against the Congress government.

Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said the party leadership has already announced candidates for the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly by-elections.

He claimed that party workers are highly enthusiastic and that voters are also keen to teach a lesson to the Congress government.

“We are witnessing strong support on the ground, with people determined to back the BJP against what they perceive as an anti-poor and anti-people government,” he said.

Speaking about local body elections, Vijayendra accused the Congress government of weakening the Panchayat Raj system. He said the BJP had raised the issue in the Assembly, questioning the delay in holding zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

“Due to the failure to conduct local body elections, the state has not received central funds to the tune of Rs 14,000–Rs 15,000 crore,” he alleged.