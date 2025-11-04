BJP to Stand with Sugarcane Growers as Karnataka Govt Remains Unmoved: Vijayendra

Belagavi: Demanding that the State government fulfil the legitimate demands of sugarcane growers, BJP State President BY Vijayendra on Tuesday accused the Congress government of turning a blind eye to the plight of farmers.

Speaking to reporters here, Vijayendra said that sugarcane farmers from Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts have been staging protests for the past several days, urging the government to announce a fair price for their produce.

He said the protests reflected the deep distress among farmers, but the government had failed to act. “Thousands of farmers are on the streets, yet the government remains unmoved. While those in power have failed in their duty, we, as the Opposition, are standing with the farmers. When it comes to the interests of farmers- those who feed the nation- we need to go beyond party lines. The government’s apathy is forcing us to fight on their behalf,” he cautioned.

Vijayendra pointed out that the sugar industry generates massive revenue for the State, but the growers who sustain it are left unheard.

“About six million tonnes of sugarcane are crushed every year, and through molasses, ethanol and other by-products, the government earns around Rs 50,000–55,000 crore in tax revenue. Isn’t it the government’s responsibility to respond to farmers in distress? The Congress government has completely ignored their suffering. Farmers are now questioning how much the government really cares about them,” he said.

Recalling the 2014 winter session in Belagavi, he mentioned that sugarcane farmer Vittal Arabavi had sacrificed his life over the issue of sugarcane pricing.

“At that time, BS Yediyurappa ji himself had joined the protest and fought for a Rs 150 hike in the support price. That struggle was successful,” he added.

Turning his attention to rain-affected farmers, Vijayendra said that those hit by recent heavy rains have been demanding compensation, but their pleas have gone unheard.

“District in-charge ministers haven’t bothered to visit affected areas. Even officials from the revenue and agriculture departments have shown no concern. Revenue and Agriculture minister have not visited North Karnataka to assess the damage,” he charged.

Vijayendra said that he had personally toured the Kalyana Karnataka region to assess the situation caused by the torrential rains. “Our Opposition leaders have also visited Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur. The State government must act immediately and provide relief to farmers in distress,” he demanded.

Responding to a query on Congress politics, Vijayendra remarked that a “battle for the Chief Minister’s chair” had already begun within the ruling party. “How far this war will go will become clear after the Bihar election results,” he said with a hint of sarcasm.