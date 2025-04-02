Karnataka: BJP to launch Jana Aakrosh Yatra against price hike

Bengaluru: Taking the rise in prices of essential commodities such as milk, curds, power tariff among others, State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch ‘Jana Aakrosh Yatra’ on April 7 and the yatra will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Prahalad Joshi.





The issues to be in focus during the ‘Jana Aakrosh Yatra’ will be frequent rise in prices of essential commodities, Congress led State Government providing 4 percent reservation for Muslims in government contracts and alleged diversion of funds meant for members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Tribes.

Addressing the gathering at a protest in Freedom Park in Bengaluru city on Wednesday against rise in prices of essential commodities, State BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra announced, “This is a fight against the corrupt Congress government and its prices hike policies” and accused the ruling Congress government of “misleading the people with false promises to come to power.”





Vijayendra observed the 20-month rule of the Congress party in Karnataka has made people of the State ‘unhappy’ and pointed to rising prices of diesel, milk, curds along with increased fees in government hospitals.

Over the hike in diesel by Rs 2 a litre, the State BJP Chief feared the rise in diesel prices would lead to further inflation of essential commodities.



Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka stated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has come under fire from people of the State over his frequent decision to rise in prices of essential commodities and accused Siddarmaiah being in a state of deep sleep unaware of problems faced by the people over rise in prices of essential commodities.