BJP TO Intensify Its Fight Against 'Corrupt' State Government On Shah's Directions

BENGALURU: The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to intensify its fight against the Congress ruled State Government after its leader and Union Minister of Home Amit Shah directed the State leaders offering them with guidance and suggestions, stated the State BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra.

Vijayendra told reporters in Bengaluru on Friday that Union Minister of Home Amit Shah was in Bengaluru and said he, along with former Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashoka among others. During the course of discussions with him, Vijayendra said, Amit Shah offered the leaders guidance and suggestions taking into consideration the political scenario and current developments in Karnataka.

While stating to intensify its fight against the State Government, Vijayendra said the party leaders are striving to resolve some minor internal issues within the party. Even, former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa said he welcomed Union Minister Prahald Joshi's efforts to engage with dissatisfied leaders and resolve the issues. Yediyurappa said “I too am ready to speak with anyone who is unhappy.”

The State BJP Chief pointed to the cabinet decision to hike quota from 10 percent to 15 for Minorities in allotment of houses in urban and rural areas and alleged the Congress ruled State Government is making decisions solely to appease minority communities and stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabha Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ ensures justice for all communities be it Hindus and minorities alike.

He criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’ s charge against BJP that BJP’s fight is one sided and stated “The Chief Minister’s conduct is demeaning to the dignity of his position.” The State BJP exuded confidence the people of the State will teach the State Government a lesson in coming days over its decisions

At a press conference here, former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa alleged the Congress led State Government of being mired in rampant corruption and all developmental works have come to a halt and accused the State Government of “focusing more publicity rather than development.”

Pointing to the hike in quota in allotting houses for minorities from 10 percent to 15, Yediyurappa clarified his party is not against minorities but “excessively favouring minorities while ignoring Scheduled Castes and Tribes is an unforgivable offense.”