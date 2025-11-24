BJP Suspects Horse-Trading as DK Shivakumar's Support Swells

Bengaluru: A couple of days back, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had backing of about a dozen MLAs but the numbers swelled to about 70 (out of 140 MLAs), leading to suspicion of “horse trading", said Leader of Opposition in Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA R. Ashok on Monday.

The supporters of D.K. Shivakumar is at work to garner the support of MLAs to put up a show of strength before the central leadership if needed, said sources and pointed out to Shivakumar meeting two Congress MLAs-Vinay Kulkarni and K.C. Veerendra, both lodged in Central Prison, Bengaluru as under trials. The meeting by Shivakumar is said to have sought their support and getting their signatures to be submitted to the high command of MLAs supporting him to stake claim for Chief Minister's post.

Vinay Kulkarni is an accused in the alleged murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gouda and Veerendra is accused over running an illegal online betting case.

“The (sudden) developments in the party upset Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” observed the LoP and stated “(earlier) Siddaramaiah exuded confidence of completing full term in office has now changed his tunes to say he will go by the decision of the high command.”

Reacting to the allegations of horse trading, D.K. Shivakumar stated “BJP is very conversant with horse trading of MLAs” and dubbed BJP as the founding father of horse trading of MLAs. He said, BJP is remembering their past practices.

"When the BJP government was formed in Karnataka in the past, how many thousands of crores of rupees did they spend?” he alleged and questioned “Had they not fixed rates for different posts like a hotel menu?”