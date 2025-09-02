BJP Seeks Lokayukta Probe Into Bhovi Dev Corp Chairman’s Alleged Commission Demand

Bengaluru: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders come down heavily on the ruling Congress government in Karnataka after a video clip of Chairman of Bhovi Development Corporation Ravikumar alleged demanding 60 percent “commission” through middlemen to be collected from beneficiaries under Land Purchase Scheme.

In a leaked video clip, Ravikumar is alleged to have placed a demand for Rs 5 lakh as “commission” in the Rs 25 lakh amount released for beneficiary under Land Purchase Scheme of Bhovi Development Corporation.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to step down from the post on moral grounds after financial irregularities in Bhovi Development Corporation came to light. Ashok said “If you have conscience then you should not continue in the post.”

While, State president of Bharatiya Janata Party and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Monday demanded Lokayukta sleuths to register a suo moto case against Chairman of Bhovi Development Corporation over his alleged demand for ‘commission’ from beneficiaries.

In the leaked video conversation, Ravikumar at his chamber demanded 60 percent as “commission” from the amount released in a chat with middlemen.

By registering a suo moto case against Chairman of Bhovi Development Corporation Ravikumar and to conduct an investigation into the audio conversation wherein Ravikumar demanded ‘commission’ from beneficiaries through middlemen.

In a statement, Vijayendra said, the Chairman should initiate steps to identify beneficiaries and uplift them both socially and economically but instead here the Chairman itself is into alleged ‘extortion.”

“It is shameful that Chairman Ravikumar is caught on video demanding for commission,” he said. BJP leaders demanded the State Government to dismiss Ravikumar from the post and file a criminal case against the Chairman over his demand for “commission.”