BJP Retains Dakshina Kannada Seat in Karnataka

MANGALURU: The BJP has retained its seat in the Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities' constituency of Karnataka Legislative Council, with party candidate Kishor Kumar defeating Congress' Raju Poojary by a margin of 1,697 votes.



The seat has been represented by BJP leader Kota Srinivas Poojary since 2008. The election was held following Poojary's election as the MP for the Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency.

The electorate for this election consists of members from local authorities, including Panchayats, Municipalities, and the City Corporation. With a BJP majority among these voters, the party was confident of retaining the seat.



The election took place on Monday, and the counting was completed today.





Out of 5,907 votes cast, 5,817 were valid, while 90 were rejected. Kishor Kumar secured 3,655 votes, while Raju Poojary of Congress garnered 1,958 votes. SDPI's Anvar Sadath Bajathur received 195 votes, and independent candidate Dinkar Ullal got 9 votes.

Kishor Kumar described his victory as a win for every BJP worker. He expressed gratitude to the party leaders and booth-level workers who worked tirelessly for his victory.



"The BJP worked as a team. Despite the Congress government in the state, we have emerged victorious. People have seen that even a common party worker can win the election," he told reporters.





BJP state president and MLA BY Vijayendra described the victory as a 'gift' from the voters in response to the failures of the Congress government.

Congratulating Kishor Kumar, Vijayendra said, "The people have once again placed their trust in BJP's leadership." He further emphasized that the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have once again proven to be BJP strongholds. "This victory will energize the party's efforts ahead of the upcoming by-elections in three assembly constituencies in the state," he added.





BJP national president JP Nadda hailed the win as a testament to the party's commitment to empowering grassroots leaders and promoting social justice.

“Kishor Kumar Puttur’s rise from a BJP Karyakarta to BJP MLC is a proud moment for the BJP. His story is a testament to our commitment to empowering grassroots leaders and ensuring social justice for all, especially the OBC communities,” Nadda posted on X.



“For decades, Congress and its so-called AHINDA leaders have nothing but exploited and scammed the OBC community. Congress minority appeasement politics has been at the cost of OBC community. However, BJP has proven time and again that is committed to uplifting and empowering the backward communities. Thank you for trusting us, and we will continue working tirelessly for the betterment of all,” he added with a hashtag #BJP4InclusiveGrowth #BJPForAll.









