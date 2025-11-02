BJP Protests Lalbagh Tunnel Plan with Massive Signature Drive

Thousands of residents, led by Leader of Opposition R. Ashok, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and other BJP leaders, participated in a signature campaign on Sunday opposing the State Government’s proposed road tunneling project through the Lalbagh Botanical Garden. Around 6,000 citizens reportedly joined the protest, expressing concerns over land acquisition and potential environmental damage.

Responding to the BJP’s campaign, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge D.K. Shivakumar questioned the opposition’s stance. “Didn’t the Metro project dig tunnels in Bengaluru?” he asked, defending the government’s proposal.

Shivakumar said he had reviewed the pros and cons of the tunneling project and emphasized that Lalbagh’s heritage would be protected. “I am not one who is after the destruction of Lalbagh,” he stated, adding that he was open to forming a committee headed by R. Ashok to study the project. “Criticism is different, but we need practical solutions to ease Bengaluru’s traffic congestion,” he said, inviting alternative proposals from the Opposition.

R. Ashok, citing concerns raised by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), said the tunneling could endanger 3,000-million-year-old rock formations beneath Lalbagh. He also questioned whether the GSI had cleared the project, saying officials confirmed it had not. “Will an 18-km tunnel really solve Bengaluru’s traffic issues? The government should focus on fixing potholes first,” Ashok remarked.

Residents and environmentalists at the protest voiced fears that tunneling could damage tree roots and lead to the loss of Lalbagh’s historic greenery. “The government is moving ahead against public sentiment,” one protester said.