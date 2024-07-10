Bengaluru: Regarding the allegations of plot allotment irregularities in Mysore Development Authority (MUDA), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday plot allotment to my wife (Parvathi) by MUDA is not at all an issue for BJP to stage a protest.

“Our land has been taken over by MUDA and my wife demanded compensation for losing land. My wife has been allotted plots in Vijaynagar (Mysuru city),” said the Chief Minister.

“We are conducting an investigation under an IAS officer and once a report is submitted, the State Government will definitely act on it,” Siddaramaiah termed the protest by BJP “politically motivated.” “We will answer all queries to opposition leaders on the floor of the assembly during the session,” he said.

Regarding the CBI investigation demand of BJP leaders, Siddaramaiah said "Our police officers are capable of handling the case."