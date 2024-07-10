BJP Plans Protest in Mysuru Over MUDA Plot Scam

Bengaluru: The leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stage massive protest in Mysuru city on Friday against the alleged irregularities in distribution of plots by Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) especially over plot allotment to Chief Minister’s wife in lieu for her sacrificing her lands.

A mere investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will do no justice to bring out the truth in the plot allotment irregularities by MUDA. An investigation by sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since allegations have been made against the Chief Minister and his wife in plot distribution irregularities, stated State BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra at a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Demanding resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Vijayendra termed the alleged irregularities in plot allotments by MUDA (MUA) “a biggest land scam” and stated that Chief Minister’s wife Parvathi sacrificed her 3.16 acres at Kesare in Mysuru city to MUDA and as per rules, CM’s wife should have got 2 plots but 14 plots have been allotted to her which is in violation of rules.

Vijayendra pointed out as per rules, MUDA should allot a plot of 40X60 feet to a land loser and if it is 3-4 acres then a land loser is eligible to get allotment of two 40x60 feet dimension sites but 14 sites have been allotted to wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

In another instance of irregularities in MUDA, the State BJP chief said a person getting 42 plots for losing land has also come to the notice among many other such instances of illegal allotments in Mysuru city.

Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh, a close confidante of Chief Minister, he alleged is trying his best to hush up the matter and rushed to Mysuru city to secure all documents pertaining to plot allotments in MUDA, alleged Vijayendra and stated “Irregularities in MUDA is estimated to a tune of Rs 5,000 crore.”

The BJP president said to raise the irregularities in plot allotments in MUDA in the ensuing Assembly session. In the protest in Mysuru city, he said Leader of Opposition R. Ashok, former Deputy Chief Minister Ashwathnarayan, BJP MLAs, leaders will take part.