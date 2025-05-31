BJP MLC Apologetic on His Remarks Against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner

Bengaluru: An apologetic Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC N. Ravikumar on Saturday stated he should not have made a statement against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum “Does she hail from Pakistan?” and clarified he made the statement “accidentally” during the course of his speech.



“I bring it to the notice of Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner,” said an apologetic MLC in Bengaluru in a chat with reporters. He said, as per the directions of the High Court of Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party MLC Ravikumar on Saturday and stated “I will subject myself for interrogation on June 2 in Kalaburagi.”

It may be recalled here, Ravikumar during a protest in Kalaburagi on May 24 accused the Kalaburagi DC of acting on the orders of the Congress party led State Government and referred to her “She seems to have come from Pakistan.”





A First Information Report was registered against Ravikumar at Station Bazar police station in Kalaburagi and later the High Court directed Ravikumar to tender an apology to Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner.

Taking note of the statement by Ravikumar, I.A.S.Officers Association, Karnataka strongly condemned the statement and termed it “Irresponsible remarks” and stated Fouzia Tarannum is an IAS officer of impeccable integrity with an exemplary track record.



The Association demanded unconditional apology from BJP MLC and urged authorities concerned to initiate action against BJP MLC under relevant legal provisions.



The Association observed such remarks inflict severe mental trauma and amount to the harassment in the line of duty.