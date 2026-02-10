BJP MLA’s Bail Plea Rejected

Bengaluru:The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday rejected anticipatory bail to former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Byrathi Basavaraj who is an accused in the alleged murder of rowdy-sheeter Biklu Shiva alias Shiva Prakash. The BJP MLA representing Krishnaraja Puram Assembly seat in Bengaluru is accused 5 in the murder case. Biklu Shiva is said to have been murdered over a land dispute.

Biklu Shiva was allegedly murdered by a gang near his house close to Ulsoor Lake in Bengaluru on July 15, 2025. The State Government transferred the murder case to Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths. One of the key accused in the murder of Biklu Shiva Jagadeesh is said to be a close associate of Byrathi Basavaraj.