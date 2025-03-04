BJP MLA Kamath Named in FIR After Temple Altercation in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: A conflict at the Brahma Kalashotsava event at Sri Krishna Bhajana Mandir in Shakthi Nagar of Mangaluru escalated into an alleged political and physical altercation leading to FIRs against both groups, including one that names BJP MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath.



According to the police, the first complaint was filed by Yashvantha Prabhu, a volunteer at the event, alleging that BJP MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath made politically motivated remarks targeting him, Ashalata, and Dayananda Naik. He claimed that the incident occurred when they were waiting for Congress MLC Ivan D’Souza to attend the event. The complaint states that when they questioned Kamath’s comments, BJP workers, including Ashwith Kottari, Mani, Jayaprakash, and others, attacked him. He also alleged that MLA Kamath instructed his supporters to "break his hands and legs."

Meanwhile, a counter-complaint was lodged against Yashvantha Prabhu. The complaint by Mani R states that at around 8.15 pm, while MLA Kamath was leaving the venue along with Mani and Ashwith Kottari, Prabhu engaged in an argument with Kamath. When questioned by Mani, Prabhu allegedly hurled caste-based abuses, slapped and kicked the complainant, and threatened him. He also allegedly assaulted Ashwith.

The Mangaluru police have registered both cases and are investigating the matter. The incident has sparked political debate, with both sides accusing each other of instigating violence.