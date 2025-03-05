BJP legislators mock Karnataka CM & Deputy CM over alleged fund misuse

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators on Wednesday made ‘mockery’ of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over alleged misuse of funds for members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and also over alleged misuse of SC/ST Atrocities Act.

Two persons wearing face masks on each of Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar stood on either side of BJP MLA and former minister Munirathna on a dais. Apart from masks, a board was hung on the duo.

Looking at a person with a face mask of Shivakumar, Munirathna criticised the Deputy Chief Minister over his statement to tighten ‘nuts and ‘bolts’ of Kannada film fraternity, a couple of days back, for not supporting Kannada cause.

Over his statement, BJP MLA asked Shivakumar to first tighten ‘nuts’ and ‘bolts’ of his shopping mall and stop pilferage in it and not in the film fraternity.

Accusing Shivakumar of engaging himself in making money, Munirathna stated “How much money do you need? and said “Bangalore Development Authority, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, apartments, lands among others are not enough to indulge in money making.”

Taking on Shivakumar, Munirathna stated “I fear you (will initiate steps) to put me behind the bars like you did earlier” and expressed “I fear when you stare at me.”

Munirathna accused Shivakumar of misuse of SC/ST Atrocity Act referring to a SC/ST Atrocity case filed against him by a contractor of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The BJP MLA alleged “A lot of misuse of the Atrocity Act has been happening.”

Joining him making ‘mockery’ of CM and his deputy, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy pointed at a person wearing Siddaramaiah face mask and dared him “Not to touch funds meant for SC/STs announced in budget.”

Chalavadi Narayanswamy to Chief Minister “Do you have any shame (by alleged diversion of funds meant for SC/STs).