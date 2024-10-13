BJP leaders protesting on baseless issues: Siddaramaiah

Hubballi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticized BJP leaders for protesting over baseless issues. He said this when reporters asked about the BJP’s protest against the government’s decision to withdraw the case against the accused in the Hubballi police station riot case.

“There is a cabinet sub-committee to review and appropriately decide on cases due to false charges or protests, and to withdraw them if necessary. Such committees existed during the BJP’s tenure and others as well,” Siddaramaiah stated.

“Similarly, the Hubballi riot case was determined to be based on false charges, and it has been withdrawn. This decision can only be implemented after it is presented in court,” he said.

He also reminded about incidents of cases against BJP members too being withdrawn in a similar manner earlier.