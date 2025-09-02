BJP Leaders Demand CBI/NIA Probe Into Alleged Conspiracy Against Dharmasthala

Mangaluru: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday accused the Congress of hatching a “conspiracy against the Hindu majority” by targeting religious institutions such as Dharmasthala, while state BJP president BY Vijayendra demanded that the conspiracy against Dharmasthala be handed over to the CBI or NIA for investigation.

They were speaking at the ‘Dharmasthala Chalo’ rally organised by the state BJP unit at Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, which saw a massive turnout of devotees and Hindu workers. Senior BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashoka and in the Council Chalawadi Narayanaswamy, also participated.

Vijayendra said thousands had gathered to warn the government against disrespecting Dharmasthala. “This is not a BJP event. There are no party flags here. People have come out of faith, not for money. Do not take Dharmasthala Chalo lightly,” he said.

On the Dharmasthala issue, he said the BJP initially welcomed the SIT probe but was disappointed by the government’s failure to curb “daily misinformation” on social media.

“Dharmasthala is not just any temple. It is a sacred place for crores of devotees. Without even verifying the background of the complainant, the Congress government rushed to form an SIT. If the Chief Minister had any concern, those spreading falsehoods online should have been arrested within 24 hours,” Vijayendra said.

He added, “While an SIT probe may continue, those trying to divide dharma and spread propaganda with money and external support must be exposed. The incapable Congress government cannot do this. Only a CBI or NIA investigation can bring out the truth and deliver justice.”

Joshi, in his address, said the Congress had historically pursued minority appeasement “at the cost of Hindus,” and cited examples.

“The masked man is a friend of the Congress party. Shouldn’t the government have asked where the skull came from? As per the rules, magistrate permission is required for exhumation—why was this not questioned when he brought the skull? The local police had stressed the need to enquire him, and a decision on his narco analysis was due on Monday. Yet, on Sunday itself, the government formed the SIT. Why was it formed?” he asked.

Accusing the government of double standards, he said, “The team started digging. Let them try doing the same in a religious place belonging to another community—let us see if they have the courage. Here, 17 exhumations were carried out. When people across the state began attacking the CM and Deputy CM, the process was stopped. Clearly, there is a plot in this.”

He alleged that the move was part of Congress’s larger plan to undermine Hindutva in Dakshina Kannada. “For the last 30–40 years, despite all efforts, the BJP—which is pro-Hindutva—could not be defeated here. To weaken Hindutva, they are now targeting temples, religious institutions, and leaders,” he charged.

Joshi further said that during the UPA era, terror attacks in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad had exposed Congress’s weakness, and that the party had even attempted to suggest Hindu involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attack. “Appeasement politics is in the DNA of Congress. It has always plotted against the Hindu majority for the sake of its vote bank,” he declared.

Reaffirming faith in Dharmasthala’s dharmadhikari, he said, “Shri Veerendra Heggade has the blessings of Lord Manjunatha and Annappa Swamy, and the support of devotees. I would also like to state the Modi government at the Centre.”

Calling upon Hindus to remain united, Joshi added, “Democracy is meant to be for the people, by the people, and of the people. But Congress believed in -for the vote bank, by the vote bank, and of the vote bank.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R. Ashoka, alleged that “big sharks” were behind the Dharmasthala case. “There are people from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and even Delhi involved in this conspiracy. Only an NIA investigation can bring out the truth,” he demanded.