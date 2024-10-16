BJP leader to gather opinion of followers if denied ticket to contest Channapatna bypoll

BENGALURU: A former MLA of Channapatna assembly seat and former minister C,P. Yogeshwar of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday exuded confidence of his candidature to contest the ensuing by-poll for Channapatna assembly seat in Ramnagar as Janata Dal Secular and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) consensus candidate and stated if denied, then he would gather the opinion of his followers/supporters to decide on the future course of action.

The statement from Yogeshwar came after speculations are rife over Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister and incumbent Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, is said to be the frontrunner for Channapatna by-poll. The by-poll is slated to be held on November 13 along with Shiggaon assembly seat in Haveri and Sandur of Ballari district.

Yogeshwar represented the Channapatna assembly seat as a Congress nominee in 2004 and 2008. He won as an independent in the 1999 election and on Samajwadi Party ticket in 2013. On BJP ticket, Yogeshwar unsuccessfully contested Channapatna assembly seat in 2018 and 2023. He served as a Minister during BJP rule in 2011 to 2013 as a Member of Legislative Council.

The Channapatna by-poll was necessitated following the resignation of H.D. Kumaraswamy who represented Channapatna from 2023 till May 2024. He resigned as an MLA after he won the Mandya Lok Sabha seat and became a Minister in Narendra Modi cabinet.

“I’m senior in the party and my presence is needed to build the party in the region,” said Yogeshwar on his importance of contesting Channapatna by-poll and asked his supporters not be apprehensive of his candidature for the by-poll.

Earlier at a party workers meeting in Channapatna, Yogeshwar said several leaders of Congress party are in touch with him and many of the Congress leaders have assured their support to my candidature in the by-poll. He exuded confidence that he will emerge as the alliance nominee for Channapatna assembly seat and stated “I’m the alliance nominee.”

Yogeshwar stated the candidature for the Channapatna seat would be announced in a couple of days.