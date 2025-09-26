BJP Functionaries Booked for Unlawful Protest in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A case was registered against BJP functionaries for allegedly staging a protest in Gandhinagar constituency, in violation of a Karnataka High Court order that prohibits demonstrations in the city except at the freedom park, police said on Friday.

The case was registered on a complaint by a police officer under sections 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Karnataka Police Act, they said.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra had called for the protest on September 24 to highlight the potholes and poor condition of roads.

Acting on this, party leaders and workers, led by party's district president Saptagiri Gowda held a protest blocking the road on R T Street, Gandhinagar constituency, around 11.30 am.

The protest, which continued till 1 pm, saw BJP workers, including Gandhinagar BJP Mandal President Karunakar Yadav, Pradeep, Jayaram and others raising slogans against the government.

Police said despite a HC order prohibiting protests and processions in Bengaluru city, the BJP workers went ahead with the road blockade, thereby causing inconvenience to the public and violating the court's directions.