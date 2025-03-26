BJP Expels Karnataka MLA Yatnal for 6 Years

Vijayapura: In a significant political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party has expelled senior leader and Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for six years, citing repeated violations of party discipline despite multiple warnings.

The expulsion marks a decisive step by the BJP high command to enforce internal discipline ahead of crucial political developments in Karnataka.

The BJP’s Central Disciplinary Committee, in a letter dated March 26, conveyed its decision.

"Central Disciplinary Committee of the party has considered your response to the show cause notice dated 10th February 2025 and has taken serious note of your repeated violations of the party discipline, despite your assurances of good behavior and conduct in response to earlier show cause notices," the letter by Disciplinary Committee member secretary Om Pathak stated.

"It has accordingly been decided to expel you for a period of 6 years with immediate effect from the primary membership of the party, and you stand removed from any party position that you may have held until now," it added.

Yatnal, a firebrand leader known for his staunch Hindutva stance, has had a turbulent relationship with the BJP’s state leadership. Though he held influential positions in the party, including serving as Minister of State for Railways in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he was often at loggerheads with former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, considered the topmost leader in Karnataka BJP. His open criticism of BJP state president BY Vijayendra, coupled with his anti-Yediyurappa stance, ultimately led to his expulsion.

Yatnal had openly criticized BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra and organized parallel programs, positioning himself as a challenger to Vijayendra’s leadership.

When the state presidential election was announced, Yatnal and his camp planned to field a candidate against Vijayendra. However, the BJP high command, while maintaining a public silence, actively curtailed his influence by blocking his parallel initiatives, including the Ballari Padayatra. Despite being served notice, Yatnal persisted with his open attacks on Vijayendra, prompting the party’s leadership to take disciplinary action against him.

Yatnal had been organizing parallel programs in defiance of party directives. When the BJP announced a padayatra against the MUDA issue from Bengaluru to Mysuru, he abstained. Instead, he with other leaders—MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, former MLA Kumar Bangarappa, and former MP Pratap Simha—planned a separate padayatra to Ballari, highlighting alleged misappropriation in the Valmiki Corporation. However, the party did not approve of this initiative.

Tensions escalated further when Yatnal verbally attacked Vijayendra, calling him a “collection agent who sent his revered father (B.S. Yediyurappa) to jail.” His allegations against Yediyurappa’s family and leadership raised concerns within the BJP, particularly after he frequently advocated for a change in leadership.

Party insiders suggest that Yatnal’s relentless attacks prompted the high command to act decisively. While notices were served earlier, his continued defiance made his expulsion inevitable.

Senior BJP leaders told the Deccan Chronicle that this measure was crucial to restoring party discipline ahead of the election of the new state president (or continuation of Vijayendra for the new term).

The Party had issued a notice to Yatnal for his stance. As he had continued to give statements, particularly strong personal attacks, many within the party, had felt that the party might take strict action.

Yatnal has had a volatile political career marked by multiple party shifts and expulsions. He began his journey with the BJP, winning the 1994 Karnataka Assembly election from the Bijapur constituency. He later secured victories in the 1999 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections from Bijapur. However, after the 2009 delimitation made the Bijapur Lok Sabha seat an SC-reserved constituency, he could not contest. He joined JD(S) in 2010. He contested the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections as a JD(S) candidate but lost.

In the same year, he rejoined the BJP after differences within JD(S). However, in 2015, he was expelled from the BJP for six years for refusing to withdraw his independent candidacy for the Bijapur Local Authorities constituency in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections. Despite party orders, he contested and won, leading to his expulsion for anti-party activities. He was later re-inducted into the BJP in 2018.

Party sources indicate that Yatnal remains influential due to his strong Hindutva stance and his close association with the Lingayat community. With elections still 3 years away, BJP insiders suggest that if the party finds it politically advantageous, Yatnal could be re-inducted yet again—just as he was after his previous expulsion.

"Expulsion and reinduction is nothing new in politics. If the party needs he may be taken back again to the party fold," a leader said.

However, for now, his removal signals BJP’s intent to maintain discipline and unity within its ranks, particularly as it prepares for key political challenges in Karnataka.

When the Congress government in Karnataka is facing various allegations, the BJP wants a united, or at least an 'undivided unit' in Karnataka that can fight Congress effectively.

The expulsion would also send a message to all the other leaders that they cannot speak their minds in public.

"If Yatnal can be expelled then any other leader too can be expelled. Thus, the expulsion would put a full stop to the uncontrolled statements and speeches of the party leaders and workers," he added.