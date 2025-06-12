BJP Destabilising Congress Through Central Agencies: Kharge

KALABURAGI: AICC president and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the Congress party through central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Reacting to the ED raids conducted earlier in the day at premises linked to several Congress leaders in Ballari in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, Kharge said, “A raid after one year of the elections suggests their intention is to create divisions among Congress MLAs. Let us see how the ED pursues the case. I will speak to the Chief Minister and get more details.”

The allegation is that funds from the Corporation were siphoned off and used for election-related activities in the Ballari region.

Kharge refrained from commenting directly on the allegations of financial misappropriation involving the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, stating that the matter is under investigation. However, he alleged that such targeted actions are politically motivated.

“When one party is singled out, it creates confusion and internal strife, which benefits the other side. But in this case, despite the harassment, our MLAs remain united,” Kharge asserted.

He also raised questions about the large sums of money seized from various parties during elections. “Where is that money?” he asked.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of 11 years of BJP rule at the Centre, Kharge said, “In my long political career, I have never seen a leader who makes so many false promises. From demonetization to MSP guarantees, there has been no accountability. He never admits to any mistake, nor does he apologize.”

On the speculation surrounding cabinet expansion or reshuffle in Karnataka, Kharge dismissed the rumours. “There is no proposal for any reshuffle in the near future. During their visit to Delhi we had discussions with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on various issues, including the tragic stampede in Bengaluru,” he said.

Speaking on the proposed caste census in Karnataka, Kharge said the state government will build upon the earlier socio-economic survey conducted over a decade ago. “The new survey will include additional parameters that were left out earlier,” he added.

Addressing the recent stampede in Bengaluru, Kharge expressed regret. “We are deeply saddened. Steps have to be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur. During the Kumbh Mela, when many died in a stampede and bodies were seen floating in the river, did Yogi Adityanath resign?” he asked, replying to the demand for resignation of Siddaramaiah.

Kharge emphasized that accountability must be consistent and not selective. “If an incident is accidental, we must express regret and fix it,” he added.