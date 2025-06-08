BJP Demands Resignation of Karnataka CM, Dy CM Over Stampede Tragedy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA CN Ashwath Narayan has demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and state Home Minister G Parameshwara following the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebrations, which resulted in 11 deaths.MLA Narayan claimed that the tragedy happened due to the "irresponsibility" of the Congress government. While speaking to ANI on Sunday, he said, "... People lost their lives due to the irresponsibility of the Congress government, particularly the CM, Dy CM, and state Home Minister..."Rejecting the government's Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of the deceased, Narayan added, "Nobody wants their charity (Rs 25 lakh compensation each announced by the Karnataka government). The people demand the resignation of the CM, Dy CM, and state Home Minister."He also urged RCB to provide "decent compensation" to victims' families and demanded an FIR be filed against the top leaders. "Even the RCB should come forward and at least announce a decent compensation... If justice and a system existed, the FIR should have been filed against the CM, Dy CM and the state Home Minister," he added.Earlier in the day, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged a protest at the steps of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Vidhana Soudha, condemning the state Congress government over the deadly stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations, which claimed the lives of 11 people.Karnataka Deputy Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Arvind Bellad alleged that both leaders prioritised "taking selfies" and "celebrating" with the RCB players over managing the crowd."After this big tragedy in Karnataka, more than 30 common citizens were injured, and 11 people lost their lives. The chief minister, Siddaramaiah, and the deputy chief minister, DK Shivakumar, are two culprits... Because they wanted to take selfies and wanted to celebrate the victory with the RCB players, the whole attention of the police and the officers was on them. They were busy giving protection to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, whereas the crowd gathered at the Stadium was left unattended... There was no police protection. All the police officers were busy protecting the chief minister and their family... Siddaramaiah should resign," Bellad said.Senior BJP leader CT Ravi also called to fix the responsibility. "11 people died--speaking the truth about it, is that politics? Did we go eat dosa after hearing about the deaths? Who is responsible? Did we call everyone to Vidhana Soudha and felicitate them? Does RCB represent the state or Kannadigas? The CM and Deputy CM are responsible. Your political credit war caused this..." he stated.Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah has ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the stampede to Rs 25 lakh each. The government had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each.The top senior officials of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Secretary A Shankar and Treasurer ES Jairam, tendered their resignations, taking "moral responsibility" for the stampede ahead of the RCB team's felicitation after winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a tight final on Tuesday.