BJP Demands CM's Resignation On Allegations Of 'Commission' Doubled In Cong Rule

BENGALURU: Over Karnataka State Contractors Association alleging prevalence of about 80 percent ‘commission’ in award of government tenders in the Congress ruled State Government, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok on Monday sought the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the allegations of ‘commission’ in his government as alleged by Contractors.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, president of Karnataka State Contractors Association R. Manjunath alleged the demand for ‘commission’ in public projects doubled under the Congress regime and pointed out to a statement by Siddaramaiah when he was the Leader of Opposition in Assembly that had made it clear “If his government came to power then there would no question of commission business.”

Apart from 'commission' demand in public projects going up, the Contractors Association drew the attention of the Chief Minister to delayed payments among other aspects.

In 2023, Contractors Association alleged 40 percent ‘commission’ in award of various government tenders against the then ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government. Now, Contractors Association allege the demand for ‘commission’ doubled under the Congress government in Karnataka.

“If the government has any self-respect, everyone should resign including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah immediately,” Ashok demanded and sought any explanation from Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the demand for ‘commission’ in public projects.

BJP MLC and former minister C.T. Rvai termed the Congress government in Karnataka "highly corrupt."