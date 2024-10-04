 Top
BJP, Cong candidates file nominations for Dakshina Kannada MLC polls

Gururaj A Paniyadi
4 Oct 2024 12:46 PM GMT
The by-election which fell vacant after the resignation of Kota Srinivas Poojary, on his entry to parliament, is scheduled for October 21
BJP candidate Kishore Kumar Puttur accompanied by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta and other BJP leaders filed 2 nominations. — DC Image

Mangaluru: Gearing up for the by-election for the Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities Constituency of Legislative Council, BJP and Congress candidates filed their nomination on Thursday.

The by-election which fell vacant after the resignation of Kota Srinivas Poojary, on his entry to parliament, is scheduled for October 21.

BJP candidate Kishore Kumar Puttur accompanied by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta and other BJP leaders filed 2 nominations.

Congress candidate Raju Poojary also filed 3 nominations and was accompanied by KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary and other leaders. Anwar Sadat and Mohammed Riaz of SDPI also filed nominations. Dinakar Ullal filed his nomination as an independent candidate on Tuesday.

In total 8 nominations have been submitted.

Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

