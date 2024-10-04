BJP, Cong candidates file nominations for Dakshina Kannada MLC polls

Mangaluru: Gearing up for the by-election for the Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities Constituency of Legislative Council, BJP and Congress candidates filed their nomination on Thursday.

The by-election which fell vacant after the resignation of Kota Srinivas Poojary, on his entry to parliament, is scheduled for October 21.

BJP candidate Kishore Kumar Puttur accompanied by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt Brijesh Chowta and other BJP leaders filed 2 nominations.

Congress candidate Raju Poojary also filed 3 nominations and was accompanied by KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary and other leaders. Anwar Sadat and Mohammed Riaz of SDPI also filed nominations. Dinakar Ullal filed his nomination as an independent candidate on Tuesday.

In total 8 nominations have been submitted.