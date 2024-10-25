BJP Candidate Bharath Bommai Files Nomination with Senior Leaders at Rally

SHIGGAON: BJP candidate Bharath Bommai filed his nomination on Friday in the presence of senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Although Bharath had submitted his nomination on Thursday, an auspicious day, he officially filed another set while holding a massive rally.

The rally saw a strong turnout from party supporters and was attended by senior leaders including former CMs Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai, Pralhad Joshi, MP Govind Karjol, Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Arvind Bellad, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalawadi Narayanaswamy former ministers CC Patil and Murugesh Nirani.

Addressing the crowd, former Yediyurappa urged the public to ensure Bharath's victory by a margin greater than that of his father.

In his speech, Basavaraj Bommai emphasized the strong support of Yediyurappa throughout his political career.

"He had come here for all the four assembly elections which I contested and I won all the elections. Whenever Yediyurappa sets foot in Shiggaon, the BJP has emerged victorious," Basavaraj Bommai said.

He called on the people to vote for Bharath Bommai to protect them from the misrule of the Congress government.

"I am indebted to you for the strong support you have given Bharat Bommai. We must work together for a brighter future," he added.

He also took the opportunity to highlight the developmental projects initiated by the BJP government.

He lauded the contributions of party leaders like Yediyurappa and Joshi, noting that Shiggaon now has an ITI, a medical college, and a hospital. He also mentioned that around five thousand women have secured jobs through the garment factory established in the constituency.

In his address, Bharath assured his commitment to fulfilling his father’s dream of development.

“My father has done significant development in the constituency. He has filled the lakes and brought hospitals. A lot of progress has been made. Under the guidance of our leaders, I will work for the welfare of the marginalized, SC/ST communities, farmers, women, and youth,” he stated.