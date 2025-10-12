BJP Calls Priyank Kharge’s Move On RSS Immature And Political

MANGALURU: The BJP on Sunday came down heavily on IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge for his letter to the Chief Minister seeking restrictions on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in public places and government premises, calling it an “immature and politically motivated move.”

Leading the charge, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya took to X (formerly Twitter) to remind Priyank Kharge of a moment from 2002 when his father, then Home Minister Mallikarjun Kharge, had attended an RSS event in Bengaluru.

“Little knowledge is dangerous. During the preparations for the RSS Samarasata Sangama held at Nagawara, Bengaluru, on January 25, 26, and 27, 2002 — the then Karnataka Home Minister, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge (father of Priyank Kharge, who now wants to ban RSS activities in the state) — along with other Congress ministers, visited the RSS campsite and appreciated the organisation’s social service activities,” he posted.

“Present on the occasion were the recently deceased RSS veteran Shri K. R. Narahari and other prominent functionaries. Congress leader Roshan Baig and Police Commissioner T. Sangliana were also in attendance,” he added. He also posted a paper clipping.

BJP also posted the same message.

In Karnataka, several BJP leaders launched scathing attacks on Priyank Kharge for what they termed “a deliberate attempt to malign a nationalist organisation.”

Bijapur MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal said Kharge’s remarks reflected “intellectual poverty.” “The RSS, the world’s largest volunteer organisation, has always been at the forefront during disasters, accidents, and crises — serving society selflessly,” he said. Calling the RSS “another name for discipline, service, and patriotism,” Yatnal added that no one had ever succeeded in banning the organisation, which is respected even by its critics.

He suggested that if Kharge was serious about bans, he should act first against “anti-national outfits like SDPI” and those who “roam the streets wielding swords during festivals.” He also urged the government to prohibit animal sacrifices during Bakrid and shut down madrasas spreading misinformation about other religions instead of teaching modern subjects.

Karkala MLA and BJP state general secretary V. Sunil Kumar called Kharge’s letter “an act of arrogance and immaturity.” “Even when his father Mallikarjun Kharge was Home Minister, he couldn’t do anything against the RSS. Political power is temporary, but the RSS has been serving the nation for over a century and will continue for generations,” he said.

Sunil Kumar accused Kharge of remaining inactive during floods in Kalyana Karnataka, saying his statements were meant only to “prove he is alive as a minister.” “This Congress government has no direction. Ministers say what they want; the Chief Minister has lost control,” he remarked.

In Udupi, MLA Yashpal Suvarna took a swipe at Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, saying he had no moral right to speak about the RSS. “There are discussions of DK Shivakumar becoming CM. If Siddaramaiah removes him from Congress next year, Shivakumar might have to wear the RSS uniform and watch the patha sanchalan (march-past) himself,” he quipped. Suvarna also said that Priyank Kharge “lacked both moral ground and understanding” to comment on the RSS.

Former Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba, speaking in Bidar, accused Kharge and Shivakumar of engaging in “cheap and low-level politics” through their remarks against the RSS. “Their words show arrogance and a complete disconnect from reality,” he said, calling their comments “unacceptable in a civilised society.”

Khuba alleged that Priyank Kharge was part of a Congress culture with a “Talibani mindset.” “If Kharge had ever interacted with the RSS, he would understand how actively and selflessly it works for society,” he added.

The controversy erupted after Priyank Kharge’s letter urging the Chief Minister to restrict RSS activities, including shakhas and route marches, in public and government spaces — a move that has triggered a sharp political backlash from the BJP across the state.