BJP Boycotts First Meeting Of Greater Bengaluru Authority

BENGALURU: The MLAs belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) boycotted the first meeting of The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Friday and the boycott by BJP MLAs belonging to Bengaluru was reportedly over “the meeting called in a hurry and the agenda was given couple of hours ahead of the scheduled meeting.”

However, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who is the head of The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) termed the boycott by BJP MLAs as “those opposed to Bengaluru’s development have boycotted” and stated “They are also opposed to decentralization of powers.”

The Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly stated the meeting of The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is harmful to Bengaluru and the decision to boycott the meeting after discussions with the party MLAs belonging to Bengaluru. R. Ashok termed the meeting an “anti-Constitutional” and BJP MLAs cannot attend such meetings.

Over the boycott decision, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok alleged the meeting was called in a haste and the invitation for the meeting was given to MLAs on the eve of the meeting. Actually, the invitation should have been given a week in advance to the MLAs.

Even the agenda for the meeting, Ashok said, was provided to them a couple of hours ahead of the meeting. “There was no time for the MLAs to go through the agenda to attend the meeting,” he alleged.

Pointing to the 74th amendment to the Constitution, Ashok said, in City Corporations and in Panchayats, the President are the heads. But in Bengaluru, in the 5 new City Corporations formed by The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the Chief Minister becomes the head. He questioned “If Chief Minister is the head then what is the need for Mayors?”

The Chief Minister in The Greater Bengaluru Authority himself will approve the projects and implement them. While the rules said, the Corporation’s Council should approve the projects, stated Ashok.

BJP Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath alleged the ruling Congress government created GBA to snatch the powers of City Corporations and stated BJP will continue to oppose the division of Bengaluru.