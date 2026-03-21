BJP Appeals To EC for Two-Day Extension In Bypoll Nominations

Bagalkot: The Karnataka unit of the BJP has urged the Election Commission of India to extend the deadline for filing nominations for the upcoming Assembly by-elections in Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies, citing a series of public holidays.

In a representation submitted to the Chief Election Officer, BJP stated that the current deadline of March 23 provides insufficient time for candidates to complete the nomination process.

The Election Commission had issued the bypoll notification on March 16 for Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies. BJP pointed out that March 19 (Ugadi) and March 21 (Ramzan) have been declared public holidays, while March 22 falls on a Sunday due to which the number of working days available for candidates to file nominations has been reduced.

“From the date of notification, candidates effectively have only five days to file their nominations, which is considered a very short duration. Typically, political parties announce their candidates only after the notification is issued, and once announced, candidates require sufficient time to gather the necessary information and documents to complete the nomination process. Due to the consecutive public holidays, it has become difficult for candidates to prepare the required documents and submit their nominations within the stipulated time,” the BJP stated.

The party has therefore requested the Election Commission to consider this as a special case and extend the nomination filing deadline by two more days to ensure a fair opportunity for all candidates.