Bird Flu Alert in Karnataka: Authorities Step Up Vigil

Bidar/Ballari: In response to confirmed cases of bird flu in Maharashtra, authorities in Karnataka have intensified monitoring at border checkposts, with an additional four along the Telangana border from March 3. Bidar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Sharma stated that officials are actively overseeing operations to prevent the spread of avian influenza.

Chairing a review meeting with health department officials, the Bidar DC confirmed that no bird flu cases have been reported in Bidar so far. Poultry farm owners have been instructed to adhere strictly to safety guidelines. Any sudden poultry deaths must be immediately reported to authorities. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has been directed to enforce strict surveillance at checkposts to prevent the transport of poultry and eggs from Maharashtra.

Health officials have also advised residents to ensure meat and eggs are thoroughly cooked before consumption. While urging caution, officials emphasized that there is no immediate cause for panic but stressed the importance of preventive measures.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Ballari, Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra reassured the public that avian influenza (H5N1) does not spread from human to human.

"There is no need for public panic, but precautionary measures are necessary," he said during a press conference.

The first case in Ballari was reported on February 23 at the Kurekuppa Poultry Breeding Centre, where Asil and Kaveri breed chickens that exhibited symptoms of avian flu. Following tests at the ICAR-National High-Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal, authorities confirmed the presence of H5N1. As a precaution, 2,400 birds were culled.

Subsequently, on February 28, an integration-based poultry farm in Kappagal village reported abnormal poultry deaths, with 8,000 out of 15,000 birds perishing. Samples have been sent for further testing in Bengaluru and Bhopal.

Ballari district has 74 meat poultry farms, 14 egg-producing farms, and approximately 1.3 lakh backyard poultry birds. Officials have declared affected farms as restricted zones, prohibiting vehicle and public entry. Awareness campaigns have been launched in Kappagal, and disinfection measures are underway.

A team of scientists from the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAHVB), Bengaluru, and the Directorate of Animal Husbandry is training local veterinary officials on containment protocols. Rapid response teams have been formed to tackle potential outbreaks.

To prevent the spread of bird flu from neighboring states, Karnataka has set up checkposts along district borders with strict surveillance measures. Residents have been urged to report any unusual bird deaths to veterinary authorities immediately. Authorities have also instructed Gram Panchayats to ensure proper waste disposal at poultry shops and farms.