Biocon Chief Says BJP-BDS Did Not Prioritise Ejipura Flyover, Pats DyCM For Doing It

BENGALURU: After being critical of Bengaluru’s infrastructure under the Congress government, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, a leading Biopharmaceuticals enterprise, Bengaluru Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Sunday appreciated the spot inspection by Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the ongoing Ejipura flyover works in Bengaluru city and stated “The previous terms of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) did not prioritize.”

The flyover is termed as a critical project to decongest Koramangala 100-feet road which often reports huge traffic snarls. The works on Ejipura flyover of about 2.8-km commenced in 2017 and has been hit by numerous issues such as contractors leading to delay in its completion.

Having a look at the progress of works on the flyover, D.K. Shivakumar expressed confidence that works on Ejipura flyover would be completed by June, 2026 and hoped the flyover “serves our residents without further delay.” Shivakumar stated he was happy to see full-scale work has begun on the stalled flyover.

Coming across the post by D.K. Shivakumar, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw reacted to the spot inspection by Shivakumar “a positive development” and termed “Putting this (Ejipura flyover) on a priority track is a good move.” She exuded confidence the ongoing works on Ejipura flyover will greatly relieve traffic congestion.

Over frequent criticism from businessmen/industrialists over the infrastructure condition of Bengaluru city especially from Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and T.V. Mohandas Pai, D.K. Shivakumar, in an indirect reference, lashed at businessmen over their criticism on social media platforms and stated “Some of the industrialists/ businessmen owe their success to Bengaluru. They have forgotten their humble beginnings in Bengaluru and how the city helped them grow.”

A couple of days back, Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil, over repeatedly pointing out the city's infrastructure by Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, stated “When works are going on, you (Kiran Mazumdar Shaw) going to social media platforms again (and again) is not in good taste. Thousands of crores have been given for infrastructure works and potholes have been attended to.”

Her frequent posts on social media platforms also drew criticism from Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Rak Priyank Kharge and he stated “Whatever is needed for the city's improvement the State Government is doing it.”