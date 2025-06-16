Bike Taxis Come to Halt in Karnataka Following HC Direction

Bengaluru: Bike taxi services operated by app-based aggregators came to a standstill in Karnataka on Monday following the High Court's directive to suspend operations.



Complying with the order, bike taxi options were removed from ride-hailing apps such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy confirmed the development, stating that the companies must abide by the court's decision.

"Three months ago, the court ruled that bike taxis are illegal. It initially gave six weeks, and then another six weeks on request. Now that 12 weeks have passed, the aggregators must follow the High Court order," Reddy told PTI.

On Friday, a division bench of the Karnataka High Court refused to stay an earlier single-judge order that suspended bike taxi services in the state. The division bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar, was hearing appeals filed by Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (which operates Ola), and Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (which operates Rapido), among others.

The companies had challenged the April 2 ruling that directed them to halt bike taxi services within six weeks. The deadline was later extended till June 15. The single judge had observed that such services cannot operate unless the state government notifies specific rules and guidelines under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The division bench noted that it would have considered granting a stay on the order if the state had indicated progress in drafting the rules. However, the government stated that it had taken a policy decision not to frame such regulations, leading the court to deny relief to the aggregators. The bench issued notices to the state government and other respondents, setting the next hearing for June 24.

Meanwhile, Ola Uber Drivers and Owners' Association president Tanveer Pasha demanded strict enforcement of the order. "The government should seize bikes operating illegally and take legal action against violators," he said.

Rapido, in a statement, acknowledged the court's decision and expressed concern for its riders. "Even though we are not the initiating party in the ongoing case, we have remained engaged as a responsible stakeholder. This is a challenging time for our captains-many of whom rely on bike taxis as their primary income source," it said.

The company reiterated its commitment to working with the government and Transport Department to develop a regulatory framework that is "compliant, sustainable, and future-ready."

"Our priority is to protect the interests of gig workers while ensuring commuter safety. We are actively pursuing all avenues to support our captains and hope our dialogue with the government leads to a viable policy, as seen in several other states and union territories," Rapido added.

Uber also confirmed the suspension of its bike taxi services from June 16.

"This decision affects thousands of riders and drivers who depend on bike taxis daily. We will continue to engage with the Government of Karnataka to help develop a progressive policy that ensures safe, accessible, and affordable mobility for all," the company said.