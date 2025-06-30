Bike Taxi Drivers Launch Hunger Protest Across Karnataka Over Service Ban

Thousands of bike taxi drivers and their families across Karnataka launched a hunger protest on Sunday, demanding that the state government lift the ongoing ban on two-wheeler passenger services.

Bengaluru’s bike taxi drivers are jobless due to the Minister’s inaction. Lift the ban now! @RLR_BTM @belladarvind #IndefiniteHungerStrike Bring BikeTaxi Back pic.twitter.com/en2eLWED7E — Subh (@subh_99x) June 29, 2025

Coordinated by the Bike Taxi Welfare Association, the demonstrations took place simultaneously in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Davanagere, and Ramanagara. The association described the protest as their “final plea for survival,” highlighting the severe economic distress the ban has caused for thousands who depend on bike taxi services for livelihood.

Participants, including drivers and their family members, gathered in protest sites across the state, holding placards and shouting slogans demanding the restoration of their right to work. Many said they had no alternative means of income and accused the government of ignoring their repeated appeals. The state government had earlier banned bike taxis citing regulatory and safety concerns, a move challenged by unions and welfare bodies. With no resolution in sight, Sunday’s hunger protest marks a critical escalation in the standoff between drivers and the administration. The association warned that if their demands remain unmet, they will intensify protests in the coming days.



