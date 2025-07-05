Bidar: Khandre Holds Meeting With Health Department Officials

Bidar: Concerned over the rising cases of sudden heart attacks in various parts of the state—especially among the younger population—Bidar District In-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday held a meeting with senior district officials and health authorities. The minister directed them to take immediate steps from a public health perspective.

Recent weeks have seen a worrying spurt in heart attack cases across Karnataka, and it is suspected that a mix of poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyle, chronic stress, irregular sleep patterns, and excessive mobile phone usage could be major contributing factors. The minister underlined the urgency of early intervention to protect the health of current and future generations.

To counter the trend, the meeting resolved to roll out a multi-pronged approach. The administration will launch awareness campaigns focusing on heart health, organise free cardiac screening camps across the district, and strengthen cardiac care facilities at hospitals ranging from district to PHC (Primary Health Centre) levels.

Minister Khandre instructed the health department and district officials to treat the matter as a priority and ensure that all measures are implemented without delay. “We cannot afford to ignore any factor that affects public health. A swift, preventive approach is the need of the hour,” he said.