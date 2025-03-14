Bidar Heist accused still remains at large

Bidar: Nearly two months after a daring daylight heist that shook Bidar, the two suspects remain at large despite an intense police manhunt. A Rs 5 lakh reward and relentless tracking efforts have not yielded their arrest.

Investigations identified the suspects as Aman Kumar of Fatherpur Phulwariya and Alok Kumar, alias Ashutosh alias Ambani, of Mahisour Janadhaha—both from Bihar’s Vaishali district. The duo fled Bidar soon after the crime, traveling through Telangana before reaching Bihar.

The chase has since been fraught with challenges. Police teams operating across multiple states have struggled to gather intelligence, with locals not showing much interest to cooperate despite the reward announcement. Vaishali, nearly 1500 km from Bidar, poses logistical difficulties, requiring extensive travel and groundwork.

Despite these hurdles, Bidar police have arrested four individuals, including Aman’s two relatives, Alok’s brother, and an associate, for aiding and sheltering the fugitives. The most recent arrest, on March 6, involved Alok’s brother, who was remanded in judicial custody. Yet, the two remain elusive.

Sources indicate that the accused have gone to great lengths to erase their tracks, even relocating their families. Both have a history of violent crimes, including bank robbery in Mirzapur and murder 4-5 years ago.