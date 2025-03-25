Bidar: 117.5 quintal PDS rice seized during raids

Bidar: Acting on a tip-off, Bidar police raided a shop near Old Navadgeri in Bidar city and seized 117.5 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, allegedly stockpiled for illegal sale in the black market, officials said on Tuesday. The seized rice is valued at approximately Rs 3,99,534.

Under the directives of Bidar Superintendent of Police Pradeep Gunti and Additional SP Chandrakant Pujari, the operation was conducted by Market Police Station Inspector Siddanna Girigaudar, along with food inspectors and other police personnel.

During the raid on Monday, officials found 243 sacks of PDS rice stored inside a locked shop. Since the shop owner was absent, the team, in the presence of food department officials and witnesses, had the lock broken and confirmed that the rice was government-supplied under the PDS scheme. Food inspectors Shobha and Ramratan Degale verified that the stock was indeed PDS rice meant for public distribution.

Following the seizure, a case was registered at Market Police Station invoking Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act. One accused has been booked, and further investigation is underway.

SP Pradeep Gunti commended the police team.