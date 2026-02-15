Berkeley Police Continue Their Search For Missing Bengaluru Student, Family Apprehensive

BENGALURU: The family of Indian student Saketh Sreenivasaiah who is missing in Berkeley, California, United States of America since February 12 morning keep their fingers crossed over the safety of their son in Bengaluru.

The family of Saketh Sreenivasaiah resides in Srigandada Kaval of Bengaluru city while Saketh left for University of California, Berkeley to take-up studies in Master of Science degree in September, 2025.

Over the concerns of the family of missing Saketh, officials concerned spoke to Sreenivasaiah and his brother Sudhamshu on Saturday and shared to them that the Berkeley Police Department recovered his laptop along with his bag and passport near the Anza Lake Area.

However, police continue their search for missing Saketh. The search for missing Saketh by Berkeley Police Department is underway, however, his whereabouts remain unknown, so far.

The father of missing Saketh, Sreenivasaiah spoke to Deccan Chronicle on Saturday and shared his son never updated them on any “inconvenience/problems” faced by him in California and Sreenavasaiah stated “He spoke to the family members regularly but nothing to suspect on the circumstances that led to his missing.”

Sreenivasaiah said he contacted his friends in California to get updates on his missing son but came across that search is on to trace him.

Meanwhile, Sreenivasaiah dashed off a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking his intervention in tracing his son by coordinating with the officials concerned.

Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh in a letter to the Secretary to the Ministry of External Affairs requested to extend all necessary assistance including coordination with local law enforcement and facilitation of support to the family through the Consulate General of India.