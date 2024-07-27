Bengaluru's Skydeck Project to Come Up On the Outskirts After Objections from Aviation Authorities

BENGALURU: Objections from Civil Aviation Ministry and Air Force Station, Yelahanka for the State Government proposed construction of Skydeck within a radius of 20-km from its Centre made the Skydeck proposal to shift to outskirts of Bengaluru city to a location close to Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) road, said Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru city incharge D.K. Shivakumar. The project will cost the State Government about Rs 500.

The construction of a Skydeck measuring an height of 250 meters on the outskirts of Bengaluru city close to road constructed by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) will be coming up for discussion in the cabinet meeting for approval and the idea behind Skydeck construction in Bengaluru is to give boost to tourism, he said Shivakumar after a meeting held in Vidhana Soudha over development of Bengaluru city.

Over the selection of location for Skydeck, Shivakumar said earlier it was decided to construct either in Kommaghatta and Bengaluru University campus. The idea of sky deck construction in University campus was dropped in the interest of students. For sky deck, Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru city was also proposed and the idea drew objection from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and it was also considered that the Skydeck in the heart part of Bengaluru city will also lead to vehicular congestion.

The Skydeck construction requires about 25 acres and the required land is with NICE executing the proposed Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Corridor. As per Supreme Court order, NICE has to hand over 20 acres to the State Government and a meeting will be held with NICE representatives asking them to hand over the required land for Skydeck construction.

The idea of construction of a sky deck has been approved by MLAs including opposition parties. The location for Skydeck construction close to NICE road was suggested by Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA R. Ashok and it has been agreed upon, he said.



The NICE riad location for Skydeck will help people reach other tourist destinations such as Mysuru and Kodagu, he said.

