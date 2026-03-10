Bengaluru Worst Affected by Stoppage of Commercial Gas Cylinders, Say Hoteliers

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city was the first and worst to get affected by stoppage of commercial gas cylinders supply when compared with Mumbai and Chennai in the country, said president of Bangalore Hotels Association Subramanya Holla.

“Today, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), biggest supplier of commercial gas cylinders, has communicated to hotels in Mumbai and Chennai that they are not going to supply commercial gas cylinders. When the IOC says no then the situation becomes very difficult,” said the president and stated “To face the situation” However, he exuded confidence that the situation would improve in a couple of days.

Holla said hotels in Bengaluru city want to know from the officials concerned “as to why there is no supply of commercial gas cylinders when domestic gas cylinders are made available?” In coming days, Holla observed hoarding of domestic gas cylinders would take place, while farmers will also get affected since hotels will not be in a position to buy them.

An hotelier said, “Hotels will run for a couple of days until commercial gas cylinders stock last.”

Meanwhile, a video of a restaurant in Bengaluru city started to use firewood for cooking. Some hotels displayed boards to alert customers that they are serving only tea and coffee while others displayed selected food items and no to deep fry food items.

A popular hotel, Vidyarthi Bhavan in Bengaluru city, switched off their two tawas out of 4 in a bid to conserve the gas cylinders, and its owner Arun Adiga said “We don’t have any word from the dealer and the dealer is dependent on the Union Government. We are concerned.”

“I use 5 cylinders a day and the stock at the hotel would last till Wednesday afternoon,” he said and expressed fears that he will have to shut the doors over disruption in commercial gas cylinders.