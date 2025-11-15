Bengaluru Woman Alleges Sexual Assault by Radiologist at Anekal Scan Centre

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows a radiologist at Plasma Medinostics in Anekal, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, allegedly sexually assaulting a woman patient during a medical scan.

According to reports, the 34-year-old woman had visited a government hospital in Anekal with her husband last week for a routine check-up. A doctor recommended that she undergo a scan, and on November 10, the couple visited Plasma Medinostics for the procedure.

The radiologist of a scanning centre in #Anekal , on the outskirts of #Bengaluru , is in trouble following a sexual assault complaint by a 34-year-old woman. pic.twitter.com/v71jXFT7ek

During the scan, the radiologist allegedly touched the patient inappropriately. When she questioned his actions, he reportedly shouted at her and asked her to leave. After exiting the scan room, she informed her husband about the incident. He advised her to record the procedure if the misconduct happened again.

During a second scan, the woman secretly captured video evidence showing the radiologist allegedly touching her private parts once more. In her police complaint, she alleged that the accused threatened to kill her if she reported the assault.

Armed with the video, the woman approached the local police and filed a formal complaint against the radiologist. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the incident, while the accused is yet to be apprehended.

The case has sparked widespread concern over patient safety at private diagnostic centres and calls for stricter regulatory oversight.