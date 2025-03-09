Bengaluru: Visually Impaired Man Caught Smuggling Gold worth Rs 3.44 crore

Bengaluru:A visually impaired passenger was booked under Customs Act, 1962 after he was caught allegedly smuggling 3995.22 grams of gold accessories by Bengaluru Air Customs officers on March 4 and the seizure of gold from the passenger is worth Rs 3.44 crore.

The interception of the visually impaired with gold took place a day after actress Ranya Rao was captured by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), a Central agency, on March 3. She landed at Kempegowda International Airport from Dubai. She was caught with foreign origin gold bars weighing 14.2 kg valued at Rs 12.56 crore.



It is said the visually impaired person arrived at Kempegowda International Airport, near Bengaluru city from Dubai and he had concealed gold under his shirt before they were seized by the customs officials. A smuggling case has been booked. However, the identity of the person was not disclosed by Customs officials.





