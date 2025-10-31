Bengaluru University Professor Arrested on Sexual Harassment Charge

BENGALURU: Prof B.C. Mailarappa, teaches Sociology in Bengaluru University, was on Friday arrested by Basaveshwar Nagar police station in connection with a sexual harassment complaint filed by a woman and another case of creating ruckus at an advocate’s house under Kamakshipalya police station of Bengaluru city.

In the case registered at Basaveshwar Nagar police station, Mailarappa is alleged to have mounted pressure on a woman for a physical relationship. In the case of sexual harassment against Mailarappa, the woman accused the Professor constantly harassed her for several days and made phone calls to her insisting on to “cooperate” with him. The accused did not stop there and he made several visits to the house of the complainant and pressured her to open the door of her house.

Having enough harassment from the Professor, the woman lodged a complaint with the Basaveshwar Nagar police which led to his arrest.

In another case against the Professor is accused of creating ruckus/disturbance at the house of a relative of advocate representing the woman who lodged sexual harassment case against him. A case has been registered at Kamakshipalya police station of Bengaluru city.

Police confirmed the arrest of Mailarappa and said to produce him before the Court. Investigations are underway.