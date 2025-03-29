Bengaluru to see Rs 73,600 crore infrastructure overhaul via new SPV

Bengaluru: For the first time, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) would be undertaking a Rs 73, 600 crore worth projects under a special purpose vehicle to execute five projects such as tunnel roads, vehicular flyovers, Combined Metr-Road Flyover project, a project to construct 300-km of road adjacent to storm water drain and white topping of major roads.

Announcing the Special Purpose Vehicle in the budget presentation 2025-26 by the Special Commissioner of Finance Dr K. Harish Kumar in the budget presentation on Saturday, stated currently, a Detailed Project Report has been prepared at a octs of Rs 17, 780 crore for the construction of tunnel road from Hebbal-Hosur along National Highway-7.

In Addition, the budget stated, another Detailed Project Report is being prepared for tunnel road construction from East-West region along National Highway-4 passing through Bengaluru city connecting Krishnaraja Puram to Mysuru road. The tunnel roads construction is estimated to cost 42,000 crore which will be implemented through private-public participation.

The budget stated the State Government has committed a guarantee of Rs 19,000 crores for tunnel roads. About 40 percent of the tunnel road project will be financed by the State Government/BBMP through bank loans and the rest 60 is expected from the Concessionaires.

Another project to decongest the city roads, the budget said, a project to construct a 300-km road adjacent to the storm water drain estimated to cost Rs 3,000. An Action Plan is being formulated to develop the major roads under BBMP limits under White Topping.

As part of the Vehicular flyovers project, the BBMP budgets satted to improve connectivity between the outer and inner ring roads and the city’s core areas, 110-km of urban vehicular flyovers will be constructed. The project is estimated to cost Rs 13, 200 crore to create signal free corridors across the city.

The budget said, BBMP collected property tax around Rs 4, 900 crore in 2024-25 which is the highest in the country for the second consecutive year and BBMP expects revenue collection of Rs 5, 716 crore in 2025-26.

As far as flooding of areas and roads in Bengaluru city during monsoon, the budget said to provide permanent relief to flood-affected areas, efforts are underway with a project cost of Rs 247.25 crore allocated for 205-26 under the National Disaster Relief Fund.

Bore-wells and the Reverse Osmosis Plants in BBMP jurisdiction will be handed over to Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board along with transfer of all related State Government funds and funds from other sources after deducting the pending maintenance expenses.