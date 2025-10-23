Bengaluru to Become Third City With Two International Airports

BENGALURU: Bengaluru will be the third city in the country to have a second international airport after New Delhi (Nodia) and Mumbai (Navi Mumbai), said Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil and he stated the site for the construction of a second airport for Bengaluru will be finalized in a day or two by officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The second international airport was proposed by the State Government to take-off passengers load on the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli near Bengaluru city.

It may be recalled here, AAI officials inspected site locations for the second international airport near Kanakapura of Bengaluru South district and another inspection was held on Nelamangala-Kunigal road in April this year.

The process of construction of a second international airport has been initiated by the State Government keeping in mind the clause that prohibits the establishment of another international airport within a radius of 150-km from the existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) until 2033.

“The project of huge scale typically takes a minimum of about 6 years to complete and if we begin the groundwork now, the second international airport will be ready by the time the clause that prohibits another international airport comes to an end,” the Minister said.

In chat with reporters, Patil, in Bengaluru, said officials of AAI would recommend two sites it inspected a couple of months for the State Government to take-up a call on the construction of a second international airport.

“Once the AAI report is received by the State Government, the matter will be placed before the cabinet for discussion to make a call on the suitable location for the second international airport construction,” the Minister said.