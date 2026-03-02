Bengaluru Techie Dies by Suicide After Astrologer’s Prediction

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old techie allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself in her room at her residence here, reportedly distressed over an astrologer's prediction about her marriage, police said on Monday.The incident occurred on Friday at MEI Layout in Bagalagunte, they said.

The deceased, identified as Vidyajyoti, was in a relationship with a man from another caste. Both families had agreed to the marriage as per her wishes, police said.

Citing a preliminary inquiry, a senior police officer said her parents had recently consulted an astrologer, who allegedly predicted that there could be misunderstandings between the couple two years into the marriage, possibly leading to separation.

To avert this, the astrologer reportedly advised performing a nine-day ritual, which the family undertook, he said.

However, on the ninth day of the ritual, Vidyajyoti allegedly went to her room and died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan when her parents were not home, he added.

The incident came to light in the evening when she did not respond despite repeated knocks on the door. Her father later broke open the door and found her hanging, police said.

Bagalagunte police have registered a UDR (Unnatural Death Report) case, and further investigation is underway.